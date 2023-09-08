Teen brain-dead after traffic collision with French police

VERSAILLES, France: A 16-year-old boy was declared brain-dead on Thursday following a collision between his scooter and a police vehicle west of Paris, prosecutors said, just over two months after a teen´s fatal shooting by police sparked a week of riots.
Police had initially said the teen had died after the collision late on Wednesday but prosecutors in a later statement said had been left brain dead. He was suspected of failing to comply with officers, a police source said, adding that he was being “followed at a distance” by a police car through Elancourt, a town around 30-km outside Paris. He collided with “another police vehicle” at an intersection, the source added, with a second police source telling AFP the crash happened at around 6:40 pm (1640 GMT).
