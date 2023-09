Sudan army chief visits Qatar on third trip since war began

PPORT SUDAN, Sudan: Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan travelled on Thursday to Doha for talks with Qatar´s emir, Sudan´s ruling sovereign council said, his third trip abroad during his nearly five-month war with paramilitaries.

Burhan and Qatar´s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will “discuss bilateral relations, issues of common interest, and the situation in Sudan,” a council statement said. Since April 15, Sudan´s regular army has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Burhan´s former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

After spending months under seige inside the military headquarters in Khartoum, Burhan made his first foray outside last month and has visited regional allies in recent weeks. He has since been based in Port Sudan in the country´s east, which has been spared the fighting and to which government officials and the United Nations have relocated.