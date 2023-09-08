Sudan army chief visits Qatar on third trip since war began

PPORT SUDAN, Sudan: Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan travelled on Thursday to Doha for talks with Qatar´s emir, Sudan´s ruling sovereign council said, his third trip abroad during his nearly five-month war with paramilitaries.
Burhan and Qatar´s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will “discuss bilateral relations, issues of common interest, and the situation in Sudan,” a council statement said. Since April 15, Sudan´s regular army has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Burhan´s former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
After spending months under seige inside the military headquarters in Khartoum, Burhan made his first foray outside last month and has visited regional allies in recent weeks. He has since been based in Port Sudan in the country´s east, which has been spared the fighting and to which government officials and the United Nations have relocated.
DHAKA: Hundreds of articles praising Bangladeshi government policies apparently by independent experts have appeared...
BANGKOK, Thailand: Several Southeast Asian air force commanders will shun an upcoming meeting chaired by Myanmar´s...
WASHINGTON: Record- shattering temperatures that impacted billions of people in the northern hemisphere this summer...
PARIS: The United Nations called on Thursday for strict rules on the use of AI tools such as viral chatbot ChatGPT in...
BEIRUT: The Lebanese army said on Thursday it had prevented the entry of around 1,200 Syrians this week, at a time...
HELSINKI: Finland´s former prime minister Sanna Marin, whose Social Democrats lost elections in April, said on...