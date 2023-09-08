Auto dilemma

LAHORE: The automobile sector periodically used to bounce back after each slump on the strength of low end cars, but market dynamics have changed now with low end cars costing double than what 1300cc cars cost five years back.

Now luxury cars dominate the market.

After massive depreciation of Pakistani rupee, the industry players have realised that for the time being they have lost the low end consumers who do not have the muscle to buy a 1000cc car. The price of these low end vehicles has jumped from a million six years back to Rs4 million now. Even the 1300cc cars used by the more affluent were at half this price in 2017.

The chief executive officer of Indus Motors Asghar Jamali said that many factors have scared those consumers who wanted to shift from two wheelers to small cars. The first reason is an increase in their rates, the second is abnormal increase in bank markup making it difficult for them to use leasing options, and the third is the extraordinary increase in petrol rates.

He said in the current economic scenario, 70 percent of the users have almost shelved their plans to buy new cars. There are 30 percent high end consumers that still afford to buy cars whatever the price be. Of these 20 percent buy it in cash while the remaining 10 percent seek leasing facilities. These 10 percent now hesitate to buy cars at current high markup that is expected to rise further in view of current high inflation.

Industry players say that a resurgence in production would come when low end consumers start buying small cars. This possibility, they assert does not seem possible in the next 5 years.

The economic turmoil in the country happened at a time when the industry had become more competitive. New entrants however, realised the tilt of the market towards high end and luxury cars. This is the reason that Kia, Hyundai, and even Chinese variants offered SUVs or more luxurious cars in the market.

Domestic industry has crossed car and jeep production of 250,000 units, three times since the start of the century. After every peak there has been a steep decline either due to change in government policies or due to pandemic and now due to near economic collapse.

Still the industry is optimistic that revival would come again. But unlike previous revivals it would be slow and subject to the sobering of bank markup to a single digit. They say 30 percent of the car sales traditionally come from car leasing that at current markup has been reduced to a trickle.

They also complained of high government duties of locally assembled cars. They point out a Rs20 million locally produced car carried a government tax of Rs10 million.

This is because of regulatory duties imposed through the finance bill in the budget. They further revealed that a similar equivalent tax was imposed on used cars under an SRO that expired in March this year.

Now imported cars cannot be charged the regulatory duty until the same SRO is renewed. This is the reason imported used cars have become commercially viable in the country.

The industry circles wonder how such an anomaly has not been removed. They further point out that whatever the regulations the government imposes, the plain fact is that hawala money is used to finance the import of used cars.