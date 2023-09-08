SBP seen raising rates by 150 bps to curb inflation: brokerage

KARACHI: The central bank is likely to raise its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 23.5 percent next week, as it seeks to tame the highest inflation in Asia, a brokerage house said on Thursday.

Arif Habib Limited said in a report that the State Bank of Pakistan may tighten monetary policy as a preventive measure to deal with the persistently high inflation, which averaged 27.8 percent in the first two months of the fiscal year.

“In September’s policy, we believe, SBP might consider increasing interest rates as a precautionary measure to address the persistently high levels of inflation in the country. We expect the SBP to increase the policy rate by 150bps to 23.5 percent,” the brokerage said.

The brokerage cited several factors behind the inflationary pressure, such as the weakening of the rupee against the dollar, the increase in global oil prices and the high food prices.

“There are expectations of a substantial increase in gas tariffs of around 40-45 percent, which could further amplify inflationary pressures.” The SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet on Sept. 14 and analysts expect it to tighten monetary policy by further due to rising inflationary pressures from a weaker rupee and higher energy costs.

Pakistan’s consumer price index rose 27.4 percent in August from a year earlier, slightly lower than 28.3 percent in July but still holding at high levels. The average inflation in the first two months of this fiscal year was 27.84 percent, compared with 26.10 percent in the same period last year.

The central bank kept the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent in its last meeting in July, saying that economic uncertainty had reduced and external sector challenges had been resolved.

However, it also warned of some emerging upside risks to inflation. Pakistan has been struggling with high inflation despite raising interest rates several times - 1,500 basis points since September 2021.

Arif Habib said since the last scheduled policy announcement on July 31, “it is clear that the market has largely incorporated the expected interest rate increase”.

This is evident in the bond market yields. In the primary market, there has been a significant rise of 160-200bps in T-bill cutoff rates. Notably, the 12-month T-bill has experienced the most substantial increase, with a rise of 213bps, followed by the 3-month T-Bill with a 162bps increase.”

The brokerage conducted a survey to gauge the market expectations for the upcoming monetary policy. It found that 68.8 percent of the respondents expect the central bank to raise the policy rate, of which: 37.5 percent anticipate a rate hike of 100 basis points, while 31.3 percent foresee a rate hike of 200 basis points. On the other hand, 31.3 percent of the respondents expect the policy rate to remain unchanged at 22 percent.