Stocks trade sideways as investors await rate decision

Stocks ended little changed on Thursday as investors awaited the central bank’s monetary policy announcement next week, where market expectations are for an increase in the discount rate by 200 basis points.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE 100-share Index fell 0.11 percent or 50.34 points to close at 45,757.24 points, after moving in a narrow range of 332 points. . The highest index of the day remained at 46,035.81 points while the lowest level was recorded at 45,703.53 points.

“The market sentiment was directionless on the back of Wednesday’s treasury bills auction where massive increases in the cut-off yields were witnessed, indicating an increase of 1-2 percent in interest rates in the upcoming monetary policy,” said Naveed Nadeem, an analyst at Topline Securities.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet on September 14 and analysts expect it to tighten monetary policy by further due to rising inflationary pressures from a weaker rupee and higher energy costs.

The SBP has kept the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent since July 31, after raising it by 1,500 basis points since September 2021 to curb inflation and support the currency.

Banks, cement and technology sectors dragged the index lower as Lucky Cement Ltd., United Bank Ltd., Bank Alfalah Ltd., Bank Al Habib Ltd. and Systems Ltd. lost a combined 134 points. On the flip side, Dawood Hercules Corp., Pakistan Petroleum Ltd. and Pakistan State Oil Co. added 99 points due to some buying interest in them.

The KSE-30 Index, which tracks the performance of 30 companies with the highest market capitalization and liquidity, also declined 0.3 percent or 42.59 points to close at 16,161.74 points.

Traded shares increased by 38 million shares to 177.062 million shares from 139.710 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs7.581 billion from Rs4.813 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.789 trillion against Rs6.780 trillion. Out of 323 companies active in the session, 139 closed in green, 162 in red and 22 remained unchanged.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp., said stocks closed lower on speculations over a hike in SBP policy rates after 12-month cut-off treasury bills auction yields surged by 213 basis points to 25.06 percent.

“IMF disapproval of government power relief proposals and reports of further hike in power tariffs amid unresolved circular debt crises in the power sector played a catalytic role in the bearish close,” Mehanti said.

However, mid-session support remained on strong rupee recovery amid crackdown and structural reforms for foreign exchange companies.

The rupee appreciated by 0.7 percent against the dollar on Thursday, continuing its recent trend that has been favorably impacting market sentiment.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said another setback was witnessed as the market encountered resistance around the 46,000 points level, with the high of the day reaching 46,036. “This ongoing struggle suggests that further downside remains a possibility,” the brokerage said. “The primary driver of market activity was MLCF’s announcement of its second buyback, targeting up to 100 million shares.”

Pak Petroleum remained the volume leader with 13.1 million shares traded, closing higher by Rs1.29 at Rs69.98 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom Ltd. with 11 million shares traded, closing lower by one paisa at Rs1.15 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Kot Addu Power Co., Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd., Oil and Gas Development Co., Dewan Motors Pvt., Agritech Ltd., Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd., Cnergyco Pakistan Ltd. and Pakistan Refinery Ltd.

The highest increase was recorded in Pakistan Tobacco Co., which rose by Rs37 to Rs707 per share, followed by Reliance Cotton Mills Ltd., which increased by Rs36.75 to Rs526.75 per share.

A significant decline was noted in Lucky Cement Ltd., which fell by Rs15.04 to Rs538.47 per share, followed by Khyber Tobacco Co. Ltd., which decreased by Rs11.61 to Rs344.38 per share. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 57.3 million shares from 43.8 million shares.