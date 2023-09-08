Gold prices drop for fourth consecutive day, touching 4-month low

KARACHI: Gold prices continued to drop for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, recording another significant decline of Rs5,800/tola, which brought the total decline to Rs23,300/tola in four working days.

According to data provided by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA), gold rates plummeted to Rs216,500/tola, reflecting a notable shift in the precious metal’s recent trajectory.

Price of 10 gram gold also witnessed a sharp decline, with the precious metal shedding Rs4,972 to close at Rs185,614. This local price correction corresponded with a $5 dip in gold rates in the international market, which settled at $1,921/ounce.

In line with gold, silver rates also underwent a moderate decline, with prices falling by Rs50 to Rs2,650/tola. The cost of 10 gram silver saw a reduction of Rs42.87, reaching Rs2,271.94.

This sharp decline in gold prices comes on the heels of a remarkable fluctuation in the past four working days, with gold per tola dropping by a staggering Rs23,300. Most of this downward trajectory is on account of rupee surge in the open market.

On August 31,2023, domestic gold prices had touched the second highest level of Rs239,800/tola as the rupee had plummeted against greenback in the open market to stand at 327/dollar. Previously, on May 10, 2023 gold price had touched the record high of Rs240,000/tola.

Muhammad Shafi Khan, a seasoned goldsmith, shared insights into the market dynamics. He pointed out that the international gold market had exhibited signs of a downturn, with prices recently touching $1,944/ounce.

He said that the strengthening of the Pakistani rupee against US dollar had “emerged as a pivotal factor contributing to the decline in gold rates”.

According to Khan’s estimate, around 90 percent of the decline in gold was caused by the appreciation of the Pakistani rupee. However, he anticipates a rebound in gold prices in the near future, given the volatile nature of the market. Khan stressed that any sustained development towards foreign investment could play a crucial role in stabilising the gold market.

As the market grapples with these rapid fluctuations, industry insiders and investors would keenly observe the movements of the Pakistani rupee and international gold prices.

The ever-changing financial landscape continues to pose challenges and opportunities for market participants, prompting them to remain vigilant in navigating this dynamic environment.