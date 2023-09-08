PTI for course correction in view of growing challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Thursday called on the state and the government to redefine their priorities for course correction in view of the fast-growing political turmoil, the rising terrorism and the precarious security situation at borders.

Commenting on national matters, he expressed deep concerns over the political uncertainty coupled with the resurgence of terrorism. He stressed the need that the state and the government should take immediate course correction to shun the repressive policy of political victimization and adopt a serious and unified approach to protect national security.

The party spokesman paid glowing tributes to the soldiers who bravely and successfully fought and repulsed the terrorists’ attack on the Pak-Afghan border. He said the soldiers, who sacrificed their lives while foiling the evil designs of the terrorists, were the heroes of the nation. “We salute our martyrs and express our heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with their families. National security is the most sensitive and serious matter and an alarming upsurge was witnessed in the number of terrorist attacks across the country, especially in the border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he noted.

PTI spokesman said that the souring tension on the Pak-Afghan border and the armed attacks from across the borders were concerning because the nation, the law enforcement agencies and the forces had made great sacrifices in the long-drawn-out battle to flush out the scourge of terrorism and restore normalcy in the country. He was alarmed that owing to the worst economic disaster and political uncertainty were aggravating the national security situation.

The PTI statement said that the worst deviation from the constitution, the violation of human rights and the stubbornness of the state to run the country’s politics unlawfully were the main contributors to the prevailing widespread uncertainty. He emphasized that the economic revival, border security and protection of national security warranted extraordinary concentration of state resources and energy as well as a complete and unified national approach.

In another statement, he came hard on the previous PDM government for spending around Rs. 10 billion on advertisements during the last 16 months long rule so that the media could not raise its voice against the rising fascism and economic disaster in the country. He said that an ‘incompetent and inept group’ spent around Rs 10 billion on misleading propaganda in just 16 months, adding that the rulers of PDM lied to the Supreme Court and refused to give money for the elections to deny the rights of voters of Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa.