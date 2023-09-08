Saudi ambassador calls on finance minister

ISLAMABAD: Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, called on caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs and Privatization Dr Shamshad Akhtar at the Finance Division on Thursday.

Shamshad appreciated long-standing religious and cultural ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. She apprised the ambassador of continuation of policies and programmes of the Pakistan government to bring economic prosperity in the country.

Al-Malki reciprocated the sentiments and reiterated that the long-term relationship of the two brotherly countries was timeless. He said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was keen on seeking investment opportunities and deepening bilateral economic ties with Pakistan. Both sides expressed the desire to foster economic partnerships that can benefit both nations and contribute to regional stability and prosperity. They agreed to continue working closely to explore concrete steps for economic collaboration and promote mutual cooperation.

The Finance minister thanked the leadership of Saudi Arabia for their continuous support and cooperation.