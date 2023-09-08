Fatima murder case: ATC extends remand of Pir Asad Shah, facilitator

SUKKUR: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Khairpur on Thursday extended the 7-day remand of Pir Asad Shah and the facilitator in the murder case of innocent Fatima Furriro.

After the completion of the earlier remand, accused Asad Shah and his facilitator Imtiaz Mirani were on Thursday brought before ATC in a strict security cover.

On the request of Bachal Kazi, the investigation officer in Fatima Furriro’s case about the alleged torture of an underage domestic worker in Rani Pur, the judge extended seven days further physical remand of the main accused Asad Shah and Imtiaz Mirani.