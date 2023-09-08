Former ambassador Zamir Akram’s book launch

MUZAFFARABAD: Ambassador Zamir Akram presented his recently published book, “The Security Imperatives: Pakistan’s Nuclear Deterrence and Diplomacy,” at a talk show organised by the Centre for International Strategic Studies, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (CISS-AJK).

Zamir Akram reached the institution’s premises along with the dedicated research team, Director of Research, and the Executive Director. The event was actively attended by scholars representing diverse academic disciplines. It was the inaugural nuclear-related discourse taking place in the region of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), marking the advent of a novel era in academic pursuits led by the recently established think tank (CISS-AJK).

Ambassador Zamir Akram highlighted valuable inputs and the preferences of Pakistan’s contemporary nuclear developments and their linkage with the diplomacy and foreign policy of the state. His contribution to existing knowledge is grounded in his 38-year diplomatic career, providing first-hand expertise in diplomacy and state affairs.

Zamir highlighted the contours of Pakistan’s nuclear identity, and replete with valuable insights, unravelled the intricacies of Pakistan’s nuclear trajectory. He explained the interplay between Pakistan’s security, nuclear deterrence, and the diplomacy that sets the direction of the nation’s foreign policy objectives.

Executive Director of CISS AJK Dr Asma Shakir Khawaja introduced the audience to the scholarly contributions of CISS-AJK. During her address, she emphasized the significance of Zamir’s contributions to academic circles in the realms of Pakistan’s foreign policy and diplomacy.