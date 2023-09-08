IHC dismisses contempt case over Pervaiz Elahi’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed a contempt petition regarding the re-arrest of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, hearing the case, remarked that this court had not issued such order to stop the arrest of petitioner in any other case. “How the order of this court was violated, when the former CM was released,” he questioned.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that his client was arrested again after being released on the court’s direction. However, Justice Jahangiri remarked that it could be a contempt, if the petitioner was not released on the court’s order. The lawyer said that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had also stopped the arrest of former CM in any other case.

To this, the bench said that then the contempt case should be filed at the same forum. Justice Jahangiri remarked that the court had ordered to release the petitioner, if he was not wanted in any other case. “If he had been arrested in any other case, then the trial court would view the matter,” he said. The court, subsequently, dismissed the contempt case filed by Pervaiz Elahi.