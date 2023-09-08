IHC removes objections to Imran’s petition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday removed the registrar office’s objections to the petition seeking to stay the arrest of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan in other cases and instructed that the case be fixed for hearing after the summer vacations.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petitions of Imran Khan along with the objections of the registrar’s office.

Salman Safdar Advocate prayed the court to stop the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police from arresting his client in other cases.

He said around 200 cases had been registered against Imran which had increased his hardships.

Baseless cases have been registered to victimize his client, he claimed. The lawyer also prayed the court to seek the fresh record of all cases registered across the country against the PTI chairman. The chief justice said that the court was summoning the record and also issuing orders for early fixing of the hearing date.