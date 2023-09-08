Ashrafi urges G-20 states to help end Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Thursday appealed to the G20 countries leaders to force India to give up cruelties against the minorities and people of Occupied Kashmir.

“The people of Kashmir should be given the right of plebiscite according to the resolutions of the United Nations,” he said while talking to Pakistani and Arab media.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said the eyes of the entire Muslim Ummah were fixed on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

He said the Muslim Ummah expected Saudi Arabia to play its leadership role for the rights of the oppressed Muslims in India and the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir.

Ashrafi said Kashmir was a long-standing problem of the world, where India had committed the worst violations of human rights by occupying it for the past seven decades.

He said the so-called largest democratic country was suppressing the rights of Kashmiris and by ending the independent status of the state, extremist Hindus and Pandits were being settled from other parts of the country to eliminate the Muslim majority status in Occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan always supported dialogue with India on all unresolved issues including occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan-India dialogue possibility went through Occupied Kashmir, and negotiations were not possible without Kashmir issue settlement.