Pakistan’s pacers improve ODI rankings

LAHORE: In the latest update by the Interna tional Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan's Sha heen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah have seen significant improvements in their One Day International (ODI) rankings. This surge in rankings comes on the heels of their outstanding performances in the on going Asia Cup 2023. Shaheen Afridi, the spearhead of Pak istan's pace attack, has made an impressive leap by moving up four places to secure the fifth position. His remarkable performance, which includes six wickets in Pakistan's first two matches in the Asia Cup 2023, has earned him this noteworthy rise. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah have also achieved new career-high ratings. Haris Rauf has climbed 14 places to share the 29th posi tion, while Naseem Shah has moved up 13 places and now stands at the 68th po