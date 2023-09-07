After Karachi, SIFC meets Lahore business community

LAHORE: After Karachi, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) held an important meeting with the business community and economic experts of Lahore regarding investment.

According to the officials, the SIFC held a special meeting with the business community and economic experts of Lahore on Sept 6, 2023. The SIFC team gave a comprehensive briefing, presenting a positive outlook on investment.

These meetings are the follow-up of the earlier meetings of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir with the business community of Karachi and Lahore during the last week.

The SIFC official identified the best opportunities for investors in Pakistan’s key sectors, including agriculture/ livestock, IT, minerals and energy.

The participants in the meeting were informed that efforts were being made at the policy level by the SIFC forum to improve the overall investment climate. The business community was taken into confidence and urged to act as ambassadors of SIFC to attract foreign investment to the country. The SIFC was also assured of full support and facilitation by private investors to fulfil the government efforts for revival of economy.

The event concluded with an interactive session, which provided an opportunity for the business community to exchange ideas on investment. The business community showed keen interest in various investment opportunities offered through the SIFC platform and key questions related to the investment environment in general. It was decided that the meetings of SIFC will continue in future also.