CCoP forms body for privatisation of PIA, Discos

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) on Wednesday decided to constitute a committee for the privatisation of PIA and loss-making power distribution companies (Discos).

The Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs and Privatization Dr Shamshad Akhtar chaired the inaugural meeting of CCoP.

Secretary Privatisation Commission (PC) presented a detailed briefing on the status of active privatisation programme for reaffirmation by the newly-constituted CCoP. The secretary updated on the issues related to the privatisation of loss-making SOEs including Heavy Electrical Complex, Services International Hotel, Pakistan Steel Mills, HBFCL, Roosevelt Hotel, New York, Pakistan International Airlines, RLNG Power Plants, 10 Discos, etc.

The chair underscored the need to accelerate privatisation of loss-making SOEs to foster great efficiency, and productivity and to enhance the overall revenues. Regarding the privatisation and restructuring of PIA, the CCoP decided to form a technical committee for resolution of bottlenecks and directed the Aviation Ministry to work with the Privatisation Commission to present a detailed action plan with a clear time framework in a sequence.

Similarly, the CCoP constituted a committee to present a viable plan with a timeline regarding private sector participation in the management of Discos.