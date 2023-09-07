Ministry report expects Aug fuel price hike to add to inflation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s economy is still confronting both global and domestic challenges and fuel adjustments will strain inflationary pressures persistently over the next few months.

The inflationary pressure is projected to persist in the range of 29 to 31 percent, much stands on the higher side than the average annual target of 21 percent for the current fiscal year.

“The two massive fuel price hikes witnessed in August and upward adjustment in energy tariffs would strain the inflationary pressures in the coming months,” says the Ministry of Finance in its monthly economic outlook report released on Wednesday.

In FY2023, the external sector stabilized as the current account deficit amounted to $2.4 billion against $17.5 billion in FY2022.

On the other hand, the fiscal sector remained under tremendous pressure and the fiscal deficit reached 7.7 percent of GDP.

Similarly, the industrial activity was suppressed as LSM observed a negative growth of 10.26 percent. Despite this, a higher and inclusive growth target of 3.5 percent for FY2024 with some facilitation measures has commenced. Some dividends in July 2023 and FY2024 started with encouraging signs and expectations. The Monthly Economic Indicator (MEI) observed a positive growth after Feb-2023. However, the economy is still confronting both global and domestic challenges. At global level, tight monetary policy stance will continue to address the problem of inflation.

About inflation, the report says the international commodity price outlook is promising and is expected to offset the negative impact of local currency depreciation in Pakistan and help lower the pressure on imported commodities’ prices. Moreover, the FAO Food Price Index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, stood at 123.9 points in July 2023, showing a decrease of 11.8 percent as compared to July 2022. Four of the FAO’s five food sub-indices -- cereals, meat, dairy, and vegetable oils -- recorded a decline of 14.5 percent, 5.1 percent, 20.6 percent, and 23.1 percent, respectively, which would be instrumental to ease out domestic prices.

“Domestically, the high base effect would provide a little solace to inflation growth; however, the two massive fuel price hikes witnessed in the month of August 2023 and upward adjustment in energy tariffs would strain the inflationary pressures in the coming months,” the report states.

Nevertheless, the expected lagged impact of accumulated monetary tightening, fiscal consolidation efforts of the government and better growth outlook would help ease out inflationary pressures in later half of FY 2024.

In view of above, inflation was anticipated to remain around 29 to 31 percent in August 2023. The two times raise in fuel prices drives a broad-based increase by impacting the transportation cost.

The extension in Kissan Package-2022 will certainly have a positive impact on the agriculture sector which in turn will raise the livelihood of the farmers and contribute towards achieving the targeted growth for FY2024.

The LSM cycle usually follows the cyclical movements in the main trading partners, but since it is focused on the main industrial sectors and not on total GDP, it is somewhat more volatile than the cyclical component of GDP in Pakistan’s main export markets. The aggregate CLI in the main export markets remained relatively stable showing no significant upward movement. As expected, the cyclical LSM pattern in the month of June remained negative due to the high base effect and deterred economic environment. However, for the month of July, the pressure was expected to ease out on the back of significant rebound in cement dispatches indicating a rise in construction activities and the removal of import restrictions

The Monthly Economic Indicator (MEI) calculated for July 2023 shows the revival of economic fundamentals, as it recorded a positive growth after Feb-2023. It lays the foundation of inclusive growth and is expected to be positive throughout the current fiscal to achieve the targeted growth of 3.5 percent.

The balance of payment (BoP) data for the month of July-FY2024 shows that exports of goods and services continued to observe last year’s trend and declined by 3.2 and 1.4 percent, respectively, on YoY and MoM basis. However, imports have changed their behavior after lifting the restriction, which increased by 29.8 percent on MoM basis in the month of July-FY2024. This has been translated in trade deficit of goods and services, widened from $1.18 billion in June 2023 to $2.4 billion in July 2023. Similarly, remittances decreased by 19.3 and 7.3 percent on YoY and MoM basis respectively. As a result, the current account turns to deficit of $ 809 million against surplus of $ 504 million in June 2023.

For the outlook, imports will gradually increase in next months to increase economic activities. However, exports are facing both global and domestic headwinds which may hinder growth in coming months. Taking other factors into account, the current account will remain around the same level observed in July 2023.

The fiscal sector remained under significant pressure during FY2023 due to various factors. On the expenditure side, massive floods raised expenditure needs for urgent relief and rehabilitation activities. Additionally, an increase in the policy rate triggered higher markup payments, putting pressure on overall expenditures.

On the revenue side, the import compression policy during FY2023 substantially reduced the revenues from import-related taxes. Furthermore, a considerable decline in LSM caused overall industrial activity to deteriorate. All these factors collectively took a significant toll on overall tax collection. Consequently, the fiscal deficit has been recorded at 7.7 percent of GDP considerably high from its level set in budget 2022-23. Going forward, in FY2024, the budget strategy 2023-24 prioritized fiscal consolidation effort to meet the existing challenges on both revenue and expenditure sides. The objective is to achieve a primary surplus of 0.4 percent and reduce the fiscal deficit to 6.5 percent of GDP in FY2024.