PTI leader fails to appear before NAB team in £190m NCA case

ISLAMABAD: Former minister of state and PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan was unable to attend the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) session in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, where the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case is under scrutiny.

Ali Muhammad Khan cited a prior commitment to appear before the Peshawar High Court on the same day and requested a rescheduled date for his appearance before the NAB Rawalpindi CIT. The CIT is investigating the £190 million NCA UK settlement case, and Ali Muhammad Khan, having served as an ex-cabinet member during the tenure of former prime minister Imran Khan, has been summoned for his involvement in the cabinet approval process related to this case.

NAB sources indicate that Ali Muhammad Khan has been summoned again for Thursday in connection with the £190 million NCA UK settlement case.

When reached for comment, Ali Muhammad Khan said: “I received a call-up notice for today, but since I had a case in the Peshawar High Court, my legal team submitted a request for an adjournment to secure another date, which was granted.”

However, Ali Muhammad Khan said he did not receive any notice for Thursday in the £190 million settlement case.