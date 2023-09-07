Ambassador Blome visits Lahore

LAHORE: US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome visited the capital of Punjab province from 4 to 6 September to promote Pakistan-US trade and economic ties, broaden and deepen cooperation with the people and government of

Punjab, and discuss the importance of protecting and respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.

During his visit to PepsiCo’s FritoLay Snack plant and NetSol Technologies Ltd, Ambassador Blome and newly-appointed Consul General Ms Kristin Hawkins reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to trade, investment and development with and through the private sector in Punjab.

Ambassador Blome highlighted the benefits of US trade and investment and showcased the significant role American companies play – creating jobs and giving back to local communities through corporate social responsibility initiatives that promote education, health, disaster relief, women’s empowerment and skills development.

“Pakistan has tremendous economic potential. The United States is working every day to help Pakistan make progress on economic reforms that will make it more competitive and better prepared to meet future challenges. That includes our cooperation to build more reliable energy systems, strengthen and improve infrastructure, increase capacity for regional trade, and ensure that Pakistanis have the skills and training needed to compete and succeed in the 21st Century,” Ambassador Blome said.

Ambassador Blome and Consul General Kristin Hawkins also met with caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. They discussed opportunities to expand the Pakistan-US economic ties, the importance of protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms of religious minorities, and respect for democracy and rule of law.

In his meetings with representatives of religious groups, the ambassador and consul general reiterated the US condemnation of recent attacks on Christian churches and homes, emphasised the US commitment to protect and promote religious freedom, and underscored the importance of protecting and respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.

The ambassador and consul general discussed with Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar law enforcement cooperation, respect for the rule of law, protection of human rights and shared interest in strengthening the professionalisation of law enforcement, including by enhancing access to justice for women and girls and ensuring gender representation in the police force.

Ambassador Blome, accompanied by a delegation from the US Consulate, also paid a visit to Central Business District (CBD) Punjab to acknowledge and commend the authority’s forward-looking approach in promoting economic growth and collaboration. Ambassador Blome applauded CBD Punjab’s strides in women’s leadership, recognising the platform it provides for women to showcase their talents. The ambassador was also given a presentation highlighting CBD Punjab’s diverse projects. During their visit, the U.S. ambassador and his delegation toured the CBD Punjab project site, witnessing tangible progress.