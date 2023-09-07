Jilani to leave for London on 12th to chair CFAMM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will leave on his maiden visit to London on September 12 to chair the 22nd Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministerial Meeting (CFAMM) to be held at the Commonwealth Headquarters, Marlborough House. He will return on September 15.

Diplomatic sources have told The News that this meeting is taking place after a gap of four years, and that it is important for Pakistan, which is one of the countries with the youngest population in Asia and the Commonwealth, with approximately 65 per cent of the population under 30 years. CFAMM will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Commonwealth Youth Programme, which was established in 1973.

Since we are at the mid-point of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, the sources pointed out, the achievements of the same require increased engagement.

They said the meeting’s objective is to highlight the strategic importance and invaluable contributions of the younger generation of the member countries, the challenges they face and how their potential can be strengthened.

According to the sources, in terms of objectives the member countries would focus on equitable access to quality education, countering radicalisation through education, digital optimisation for education, mental health, strengthened capacity to deal with climate change, technological know-how, and economic growth through creative economy.

The meeting is also expected to serve as a platform for the Commonwealth ministers to discuss the emerging youth development issues and the post-pandemic realities in the member states, and share practical ideas for youth empowerment and identity among other collaborative efforts.During his three-day stay, Jilani would also participate in several other meetings to be organised by Pakistan’s High Commissioner Dr Muhammad Faisal. According to CFAMM, the 22nd meeting would allow the Commonwealth foreign affairs ministers to develop joint responses to shared challenges. This year’s CFAMM would focus on enhancing the resilience of the Commonwealth countries in times of crisis, and reflect the challenges faced by many members, such as the impacts of climate change and the pandemic, and the spiralling food and energy costs that risk impacting peace and stability.

CFAMM would aim to encourage the ministers to reflect on how the Commonwealth countries and the Secretariat can work together in strengthening infrastructure, governance and connections within the Commonwealth, thereby bolstering resilience in adverse times.

On the other hand, bilateral relations between Islamabad and London are on the rise, and meetings are expected between Jilani and senior officials from the British Foreign Office.Sources in London have not as yet confirmed a meeting between Jilani and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Affairs James Cleverly, who might be travelling with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi.There is no confirmation from New Delhi if Foreign Minister S Jaishankar would attend CFAMM; otherwise, this would be the first time that Jilani and Jaishankar are in the same room.Importance of relations can be gauged from the fact that UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott called on Jilani on his first working day after he assumed charge.After the meeting, the Foreign Office said the two leaders discussed ways to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries. They also deliberated upon expanding bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment, climate change and people-to-people relations.