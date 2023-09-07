T-bills yields jump ahead of expected interest rate hike

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Treasury bills yields rose sharply on Wednesday, signalling that markets expect the central bank to raise interest rates next week to curb inflation and support the currency.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) sold Rs1.332 trillion worth of three- and 12-month bills at an auction, with the cut-off yields on both maturities jumping bymore than two percentage points from the previous sale on Aug 23. The cut-off yield on the three-month paper rose to 24.4999 percent from 22.8803 percent, while the yield on the 12-month paper climbed to 25.087 percent from 22.9400 percent. The SBP rejected all bids for the six-month paper.

“The surge in cut-off yields indicates the market is pricing in an expected policy rate hike by the central bank,” Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Limited, told The News.

The SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet on Sept 14 and analysts expect it to

tighten monetary policy further due to rising inflationary pressures from a weaker rupee and higher energy costs.

Pakistan’s consumer price index rose 27.4 percent in August from a year earlier, slightly lower than 28.3 percent in July but still holding at high levels.

The average inflation in the first two months of this fiscal year was 27.84 percent, compared with 26.10 percent in the same period last year.

The SBP has kept the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent since July 31, after raising it by 1,500 basis points since September 2021 to curb inflation and support the currency.