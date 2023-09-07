SBC challenges amendments to army, official secrets laws

KARACHI: The Sindh Bar Council on Wednesday challenged the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act 2023 and Official Secrets (Amendment) Act 2023 in the Supreme Court.

SBC’s vice-chairman Azhar Hussain Abbasi and other council members, Naeemuddin Qureshi and Syed Haider Imam Rizvi, submitted in the petition that amendments made to the Army Act and Official Secrets Act about the trial of civilians involved in rioting and attacks on military installations and buildings throughout the country on May 9 were unconstitutional.

They submitted that trials of civilians, albeit heinous, are only triable under the relevant civil laws and the courts having jurisdiction.

They submitted that military trials of civilians are violative of Pakistan’s international conventions and treaty obligations, including Article 14 of the 1966 International Convention on Civil and Political Rights and Article 10 of the United Nations Charter on Human Rights.

They submitted that both the impugned amendment acts are non-existent on account of a lack of presidential assent under Article 75 of the Constitution, as they remain bills and not laws.

They submitted that the trial of civilians under the military laws and before the military tribunal violated articles 4, 10-A, 25, 175, 202, and 203 of the Constitution. They said that charging civilians for offences under military laws and subjecting them to trials when they were not subject to the same at the time of the commission of offence violates Article 12 of the Constitution.

They submitted that the trial of civilians on various acts of violence on May 9 and 10 throughout the country under the Army Act and the official secrets act was beyond the scope of these acts and a colorable exercise of power without jurisdiction and tainted with mala fide.

The court was requested to declare that proposed amendments to the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act 2023 were ultra vires the Constitution and liable to be struck down. They requested the court direct the transfer of all civilian prisoners involved in the May 9 and 10 attacks to an appropriate civil court of criminal jurisdiction and quash any proceedings against them before a military tribunal under the Army Act and Official Secrets Act.