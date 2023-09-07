Mother, four kids die as mortar shell hits house in N Waziristan

MIRAN SHAH: A mortar shell struck a house in the village of Shaktoi Arsalkot in Garyom tehsil, claiming the lives of five family members, reported the foreign media. Among the victims were a woman and her four children. The mortar shell’s origin remains unknown, and the devastating explosion also left two children injured, who have since been transferred to Bannu district for medical treatment. According to police, the mortar shell fell in the courtyard of house of a man, Sahib Noor Gul. The police is investigating the incident.