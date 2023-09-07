Defence Day observed in Sindh with national zeal

SUKKUR: Defence of Pakistan Day was observed in several cities of Sindh province, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Hyderabad, Larkana, Ghotki, Jacobabad and others with national zeal and fervour.
Political workers of different parties, social activists, and the workers of religious parties took out motorcycle rallies to mark the day. They paid rich tribute to martyrs and Ghazis, reaffirming their commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.
They said that on September 6, 1965, Pakistan faced a grave challenge to sovereignty and integrity, which the nation and its valiant armed forces met with great courage and determination, defeating the sinister ambitions of the much-larger enemy – India.
