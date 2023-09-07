Polio virus found in environmental samples of Karachi, Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Four environmental samples from Peshawar and Karachi have been tested positive for wild polio virus 1 (WPV1), officials said on Wednesday. The samples were collected from neighbourhood of Shaheen Muslim Town and Naray Khuwar, Peshawar and Keamari, Karachi in the month of August, Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health said on Wednesday.

The lab, which also serves as the WHO Regional Reference Lab for poliovirus, confirmed that genetic testing has linked the virus in all samples to the cluster circulating in Afghanistan.

Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan said the detection of the virus in multiple environmental samples is highly concerning because it means children are at consistent risk.

“Borders mean nothing to viruses, they move with people and infect the most vulnerable children. Thorough epidemiological investigations will be held for each detection to identify the affected populations and plan swift responses to build immunity,” said the minister.

He urged parents to ensure that their children were receiving polio vaccines regularly to fight against the disease.

As manty as 21 positive environmental samples have been reported across the country this year - including 10 from Peshawar and two from Karachi - while two children were paralyzed by wild polio.

A vaccination campaign was held in Peshawar and Karachi from August 7 to 13 to vaccinate children under the age of 5.