Good to see military working for economic revival: Alvi

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi said Wednesday it was good to see that the armed forces were also playing a role for economic revival of the country. He had an exclusive meeting with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar at Governor’s House.

Kashif Anwar informed Dr Alvi the meeting with the army chief remained positive and constructive during which the issues of rupee devaluation, inflation, taxes, smuggling, energy, international relations, foreign direct investment and charter of economy came under discussion.

First Lady Samina Alvi, LCCI Executive Committee Members Raja Hasan Akhtar, Shamim Akhtar, Fareeha Younis, Waseem Yousaf, Director General Trade Organisations Umar Dad Afridi and LCCI Secretary General Shahid Khalil were also part of the meeting.

Dr Alvi said “we are hardworking people. We must first look at our past”. He said that no heavenly calamity had descended on Pakistan, and all problems we are suffering from are due to our own decisions”.

He said at present 27 million children are out of school. It must set alarm bell ringing. Over 55,000 new schools are needed for such children. How will those schools be constructed? This is an emergency situation. Once an emergency was declared for out-of-school children in China. He said currently the youth were talking about addiction, LGBTQ [Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender], which is very dangerous. Emphasising women empowerment, he said 52 per cent work force was not able to create its capacity in the employment sector. “We have cultural and harassment problems; take care of this work force,” he stressed. Earlier in the world, only profit was discussed, but now workforce and environment also have to be considered.

“I had said in my speech on Independence Day that the foundation of Islam is not the state but society,” he said and added that Lahore chamber was very progressive organisation and it had talented leadership. The LCCI should focus on talking to its members, conduct surveys, seminars and involve women in working. He said the First Lady is very keen to work on all these issues.

He said that rehabilitation of special people was a big problem; there was a federal law that 3 to 4 per cent of special people would be made part of the workforce. He said currently there are 140 such trainings of Toyota and NAFTEC which were for special people.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar informed the First Lady about Labard, an organisation working for special people under the LCCI umbrella and invited her to visit, which she accepted and said that she would definitely come.

Dr Alvi said awareness about breast cancer would start in October. Last year, because of the government’s efforts, the PTA and telecom sector sent 120 million messages for breast cancer awareness. He said the country was suffering from problems regarding mental health and addiction, which needed to be corrected. There are 550 psychiatrists and 1200 psychologists in our country. “We cannot depend on them at all. The number is very minimal in terms of population,” he added. He said “your meeting with the army chief is a ray of hope”.

President Lahore Chamber Kashif Anwar thanked president for inviting him for this important meeting today. He said “whenever we wanted to come to you in Islamabad, you gave time for a meeting”. He said 25 per cent women were currently working in Lahore chamber.