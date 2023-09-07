Sindh IGP takes notice of eight-year-old girl’s rape

SUKKUR: Sindh IGP Riffat Mukhtar on Wednesday took notice of an eight-year-old girl’s rape in village Sattar Phulpoto near town Gaji Khuhawar in district Qambar-Shahdadkot and directed the Qambar-Shahdadkot SSP to furnish report on the matter within 24 hours.

The Qambar-Shahdadkot SSP said the accused Waqar Ali Phulpoto had been arrested and an FIR against him was registered on the complaint of Gul Sheer Phulpoto. He said the incident took place in village Sattar Phulpoto near town Gaji Khuhawar, where the rapist had held the girls hostage and sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl. The SSP further said the victim girl was shifted to Shaikh Zaid Children Hospital in Larkana for treatment, while the DNA samples of the victim and accused had been collected and sent to the LUMHS laboratory.