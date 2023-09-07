Sindh IGP takes notice of eight-year-old girl’s rape

SUKKUR: Sindh IGP Riffat Mukhtar on Wednesday took notice of an eight-year-old girl’s rape in village Sattar Phulpoto near town Gaji Khuhawar in district Qambar-Shahdadkot and directed the Qambar-Shahdadkot SSP to furnish report on the matter within 24 hours.
The Qambar-Shahdadkot SSP said the accused Waqar Ali Phulpoto had been arrested and an FIR against him was registered on the complaint of Gul Sheer Phulpoto. He said the incident took place in village Sattar Phulpoto near town Gaji Khuhawar, where the rapist had held the girls hostage and sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl. The SSP further said the victim girl was shifted to Shaikh Zaid Children Hospital in Larkana for treatment, while the DNA samples of the victim and accused had been collected and sent to the LUMHS laboratory.
MIRAN SHAH: A mortar shell struck a house in the village of Shaktoi Arsalkot in Garyom tehsil, claiming the lives of...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday announced the verdict on post-arrest bail petitions filed by 97 Pakistan...
SUKKUR: Defence of Pakistan Day was observed in several cities of Sindh province, including Sukkur, Khairpur,...
ISLAMABAD: Four environmental samples from Peshawar and Karachi have been tested positive for wild polio virus 1 ,...
LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi said Wednesday it was good to see that the armed forces were also playing a role for...
LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman attended a ceremony organized in connection with the Defence Day at the...