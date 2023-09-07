Bike riders riddle two people with bullets

Islamabad: Pillion riding gunmen riddled two persons walking in a street of Sector F-11/1 on Tuesday evening and were shifted to PIMS in critical condition. One, Kamran Adil hailing from Shorkot, told the Shalimar Police while recording his statement at hospital, said that he was walking in a street no. 8 of F-11/1 along with his friend Babar Abdullah when two young bike riders stopped near them whipped their guns and started straight firing at them and sped away.

“I received five bullets in different parts of my body including abdomen, arms and legs while Babar Abdullah got two bullets on his leg and arm,” Kanran Adil said. He said that he could recognise the shooters as they come out.

The hospital sources said that conditions of both the victims are out of danger. The police have taken up the case and initiated investigation to make headway to the shooters by using Safe City Cameras.