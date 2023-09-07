Education ministry marks Defence Day

Islamabad: The departments of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT) on Wednesday joined hands to honour the historic sacrifices made by Pakistan’s armed forces during the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

National Defence Day, a momentous occasion in Pakistan’s national calendar, witnessed a grand assembly of activities and events aimed at paying homage to the bravery and resilience of our armed forces, said a press release.

The collaborative efforts of the MoFE&PT departments, including the Inter-Boards Coordination Commission, Federal Directorate of Education, Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), National Curriculum Council, Higher Education Commission, National Skills University, Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools, National College of Arts, and several other departments, resulted in a day filled with patriotic fervour.

The range of activities organized across the country included, flag hoisting ceremonies, speech and essay writing competitions, panel discussions, national songs competitions, drills and march-pasts, painting competitions, face paintings, quizzes, map reading, tableaus and role-plays.

The event was also attended by the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, which took place here at the Islamabad Model College for Girls F-6/2, (IMCG, F-6/2).

The Minister addressed the students, underlining the significance of National Defence Day and the importance of remembering and honouring the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers.

This collaborative commemoration of National Defence Day reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to preserving its history and celebrating the unwavering dedication of the Armed Forces.