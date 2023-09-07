Defence Day: Exhibition held at PAC to pay tribute to heroes

Rawalpindi:Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organised photo exhibition to mark Pakistan Defence and martyrs day. Naheed Manzoor along with Director Waqar Ahmad was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony of the photo exhibition on Wednesday.

While addressing the ceremony, Naheed Manzoor said that September War holds a memorable place in our history as a symbol of unwavering national determination, professionalism, spirit of patriotism and sacrifice.

Pakistan Defence Day warms hearts, instils enthusiasm and refreshes faith. We salute the martyrs who laid down their lives for the defence of the country. Brave sons of the country fought fearlessly against the enemy and created a bright chapter in history, she added.

Naheed Manzoor further said that in the war of 1965, the people fought alongside the Pakistan Army. We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to defend our beloved motherland, maintain its independence and sovereignty.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Defence and Martyrs Day reminds us of the unparalleled courage and bravery of the armed forces and the nation, 58 years ago today, the armed forces and the nation crushed the evil intentions of the enemy. September 6 is a memorable day in our national history; this day reminds us of the unprecedented unity and determination of the Pakistani nation. The entire nation defeated the enemy’s aggression by the side of Pakistan’s forces. Today is a day to salute the unparalleled bravery and sacrifices of martyrs and Ghazis, he added. Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association organized Competitions of tableaus, speeches and national songs to pay tribute to the martyrs.

In tableau competitions, Paragon School was first, City Lyceum was second, District Public Schools for Girls was third and District Public School for Boys was fourth. Guidance School, District Public School, The Grammar School and Uzma Model School won first, second, third and fourth prizes in the national song competitions. Uzma Public School stood first, Bright Mind School stood second, Aim educational System stood third and The Guidance School stood fourth in the speech competitions.

APPSMA North Punjab President Abrar Ahmed Khan along with Director Waqar Ahmed distributed shields and certificates of appreciation to the schools that won positions. A large number of students from the neighbouring cities participated in the competitions.