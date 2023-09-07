Naval Chief launches Maritime Science, Technology Park

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi launched the Pilot Project of Bahria University namely Pakistan Maritime Science and Technology Park (PMSTP) at Bahria University Karachi Campus.

PMSTP is aimed to contribute towards growth of maritime sectors, particularly coastal tourism, aquaculture and seafood processing, shipbuilding, shipping, renewable ocean energy including indigenous production of magnesium chloride based solar cells and seawater desalination that will help to add tens of billions of dollars into national GDP, besides helping in improving the living standards of coastal communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Naval Chief expressed his satisfaction over Bahria University’s efforts towards promotion of maritime education, applied maritime research, innovation and commercialization.

He enumerated the untapped bounties offered by our seas and underscored the importance of promoting maritime sciences, technologies and industries which have the potential to contribute significantly towards growth of Pakistan’s national GDP.

Naval Chief stressed the need for greater collaboration between all stakeholders of maritime sector to benefit from CPEC to realize the potential of Blue Economy. Naval Chief also lauded the efforts of Rector and management of Bahria University for launch of the project.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (Retd) Asif Khaliq gave an overview of the PMSTP project and termed it as a remedy to Pakistan’s prevailing economic vows.