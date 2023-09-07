AC Rural cracks down on LPG cylinder outlet violators

Islamabad: In a crackdown on LPG cylinder outlet violators, Assistant Commissioner Rural sealed a shop and arrested the owner for selling cylinders at inflated prices.

The action was taken on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, an ICT spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Assistant Commissioner Rural visited various areas of the Rural Sub-Division and inspected the LPG cylinder outlets.

He found that many outlets were selling cylinders at prices higher than the government-set rates. He also found that some outlets were involved in the illegal canning of LPG cylinders.

The Assistant Commissioner Rural ordered the sealing of the shop that was selling cylinders at inflated prices.

The owner of the shop was arrested and transferred to the police station. The Assistant Commissioner Rural also issued warnings to other violators to comply with the government rates or face legal action.