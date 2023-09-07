Trader bodies’ inclusion in policy-making demanded

Islamabad: To devise a strategy for the support of falling economic condition of the country and discuss the various opportunities and challenges facing by the business community of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad an event was organised here.

This gathering not only facilitated meaningful discussions but also served as a reminder of the power of collaboration and the importance of working together to overcome the challenges faced by businesses in the twin cities.

Members of the business community discussed critical topics such as the charter of the economy, employment opportunities, tariffs, and taxes, with the goal of benefiting the country.

Representatives from various trade unions, traders bodies, trade associations, Anjuman-e-Tajran Rawalpindi, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran, and other business communities were present under the leadership of Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan. They demanded that the government establish a minimum 10-year economic and business policy to provide stability to Pakistan.

The speakers emphasised the need to control the exchange rate of the dollar, increase exports, reduce tariffs, and improve the ease of doing business.

The main objective to bring the trade unions, trade bodies on a platform was floated by former president ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan (CEO The Centaurus, president IDA &) who understands the importance of fostering unity and addressing common challenges.

It was also discussed that prominent business figures and representatives from Rawalpindi and Islamabad should be included in forums such as SIFC, where multiple sectors and areas are represented. This should especially include former presidents and representatives of chambers of commerce who possess expertise in the fields of trade, commerce, and real estate.

Similarly, the business community should be actively engaged in the policy formulation process. They stressed the importance of involving all political parties in the charter of the economy discussions and including the business community in policy development, given their expertise and deep understanding of the economy and business dynamics.

Furthermore, the business community demanded the establishment of a one window, particularly through forums like the Board of Investment (BOI), where the business community would have representation on the board.

The event was graced by distinguished guests from the business community. Among them were Sardar Rashid Ilyas Khan (senior vice president of Sardar Group), Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari (president of ICCI), Saqib Rafiq (president RCCI), Hamza Sarosh (senior vice president RCCI), Faisal Shahzad (vice president RCCI), Khalid Iqbal Malik (chairman Founder group ICCI), Sohail Altaf (group leader RCCI), Faad Waheed (senior vice president ICCI), Engr. M Azhar ul Islam Zafar (vice president ICCI), Ajmal Baloch (president of All Pakistan Trade Union), Shahid Ghafoor Paracha (president Anjuman Tajiran, Rawalpindi), Kashif Chaudhry (Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran), Taj Abbasi (Franchise Association), Rizwana Asif (president Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries), Dr. Sonia Saleem (SVP IWCCI), Sehrish Ahsan(VP IWCCI), Sheikh Asif Idrees (president RCSTSI), Ch. Muhammad Akram (senior vice president RCSTSI), Wasiullah Akram Khokhar (VP RCSTSI), Sajjad Sarwar (president of ICSTSI), Tariq Mehmood Khokhar (senior vice president of ICSTSI), and many other distinguished individuals.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan’s vision and leadership in organising this event demonstrated his commitment to fostering unity and addressing the concerns of the business community in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.