KP cabinet okays hike in minimum wage to Rs32,000

PESHAWAR: The caretaker KP cabinet on Wednesday accorded approval for raising the minimum wage for labourers in the province to PKR 32,000, okayed health professional allowance to doctors working in the Population Welfare Department and gave the nod to selected amendments to the Local Government Act 2023.

A handout said the 10th meeting of the cabinet was chaired by Chief Minister Azam Khan.

Caretaker ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and other senior officials attended and took up the 10-point agenda. The cabinet approved the raised minimum wage for labourers in the province to Rs32,000 after the decision was initially endorsed on June 20.

The Labor Department presented the recommendation, as advised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minimum Wages Board under Section 4(1) of the Minimum Wages Act 2013, which received the cabinet’s endorsement.

The cabinet deliberated on additional grant-in-aid for schools under the Workers’ Children Education Board.

These schools employ 93 teaching and administrative staff, and the cabinet recognized the need for supplementary financial support to cover expenses related to salaries, book purchases, uniforms, and stipends for the year 2022-23. Consequently, additional grant-in-aid was approved to alleviate financial constraints in this regard.

The cabinet approved the transfer of three kanals of land owned by the Health Department in Lower Dir to the Emergency Rescue Services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This transfer will enable the establishment of a Rescue 1122 station in the Adanzai Tehsil of the district, enhancing disaster and emergency response capabilities in the region.

In a bid to expedite compensation disbursement for damages to land, property, and buildings in Miranshah Bazar, the cabinet okayed a supplementary grant under the ongoing AIP project. This move aims to support affected property owners in North Waziristan district.

The cabinet granted approval for providing health professional allowances to doctors working in the Population Welfare Department, aligning their compensation structure with that of doctors in the Department of Health.

The cabinet gave initial approval for selected amendments to the Local Government Act 2023, signifying the government’s commitment to improve and streamline local governance.

In principle, the cabinet endorsed the establishment of a food security support project aimed at promoting agricultural development within the province.