NHS officials rule out increase in prices of medicines for now

ISLAMABAD: No increase in prices of medicines is possible as the pharmaceutical industry is using ‘pressure tactics’ to get the prices of medicines increased as not more than 8-10 medicines are incurring losses due to the recent rupee devaluation, officials in the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) said on Wednesday.

“We have clearly told the pharmaceutical industry that an increase in prices of medicines at this stage is not possible. As per our evaluation, not more than 8-10 medicines are incurring losses and have become financially unviable while remaining all the medicines are still earning profits for the manufacturers and importers”, a senior official of the NHS,R&C told The News. The prices of medicines were increased in April this year by the last Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government when the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had allowed at least a 14 percent increase in the prices of essential medicines as well 20 percent increase in the prices of remaining medicines, on condition that no further increase would be allowed till 2024.

Commenting on the recent ‘hue and cry’ by the pharmaceutical industry and medicines importers, the official who requested anonymity claimed that following extensive working by the experts, the ministry had come to the conclusion that there was no justification for raising the prices of the medicines, claiming even after the devaluation of the rupee against the dollar, medicine manufacturers were earning profits against their claims of losses. When his attention was drawn towards ‘209 hardship cases’ forwarded by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to the Ministry of National Health Services for an increase in their prices, the NHS official said a decision in this regard could only be taken by an elected government. “The caretaker set up has been entrusted with the task to run the routine affairs till the general elections and all such decisions have been left to the elected government”, the official added.

On the other hand, caretaker Sindh health minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz approached caretaker federal health minister Dr Nadeem Jan and apprised him of shortages of essential medicines in the province and concerns of the pharmaceutical industry demanding an immediate relief in prices due to the massive devaluation of rupee against the dollar. Dr Khalid Saad Niaz told the federal health minister that due to the low production of some essential medicines, these life-saving medicines were being sold at exorbitant prices while the market was also flooded with spurious and counterfeit medicines.

Earlier, the pharmaceutical companies’ delegation led by PPMA Chairman Farooq Bukhari, Zahid Saeed, Haroon Qasim and others sought the Sindh health minister’s support in getting their issues resolved. They said that due to the recent devaluation of the Pakistani currency against the dollar, prices of medicines raw materials and packing material had increased while the increase in the prices of utilities and petroleum products was also hampering their businesses.

When The News approached caretaker federal health minister, Dr Nadeem Jan, he said he had held several meetings with the stakeholders. “Our first priority is to ensure the availability of all the essential and non-essential medicines at affordable prices. Secondly, we are also concerned about issues facing the pharmaceutical industry,” Dr Nadeem Jan added.

He maintained that he has also held meetings with Iranian and other countries’ ambassadors for the transfer of technology so that local production of new drugs and their raw materials could be made possible, adding that this could result in the availability of medicines at affordable rates to the people.