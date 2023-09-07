Pending cases in SC increase to 56,544

ISLAMABAD: The total number of pending cases in the Supreme Court reached to 56,544 after institution of 1579 cases in a month. According to a report, released by the apex court the number of civil petitions pending in the Supreme Court has reached to 30,578.

As per the said report, an increase of 1579 pending cases has been recorded in the Supreme Court from 16 to 31 August after which the number of pending cases has increased from 54, 965 to 56,544.

Similarly, the number of pending civil appeals have reached to 9,875 while the number of criminal applications pending in the Supreme Court is 9,384, and the number of pending revision applications is 1,653.

As per report there are some 25 cases of suo moto and one reference is pending in the apex court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial is going to lay his robes on September 16 after reaching the age of superannuation.

President of Pakistan has already designated Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior judge of the apex as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan. Justice Isa will take oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan on September 17 respectively.