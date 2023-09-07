LHC gives IGP 13 days to recover journalist Imran Riaz

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday gave 13 days to inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab for recovery of senior journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz. A petition, filed by father of Imran Riaz, came up for hearing before LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti here.
IGP Dr Usman Anwar and other senior officers appeared before the court and informed the court that headway had been made in connection with the recovery of Imran Riaz. “We will give you good news within next 10-15 days,” the IGP said and requested the court to give more time.
The LHC CJ remarked there should be some progress and directed the IGP to hold a meeting with father of Imran Riaz and legal team at 5pm, and adjourned the hearing.
MIRAN SHAH: A mortar shell struck a house in the village of Shaktoi Arsalkot in Garyom tehsil, claiming the lives of...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday announced the verdict on post-arrest bail petitions filed by 97 Pakistan...
SUKKUR: Defence of Pakistan Day was observed in several cities of Sindh province, including Sukkur, Khairpur,...
ISLAMABAD: Four environmental samples from Peshawar and Karachi have been tested positive for wild polio virus 1 ,...
LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi said Wednesday it was good to see that the armed forces were also playing a role for...
SUKKUR: Sindh IGP Riffat Mukhtar on Wednesday took notice of an eight-year-old girl’s rape in village Sattar...