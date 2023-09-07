LHC gives IGP 13 days to recover journalist Imran Riaz

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday gave 13 days to inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab for recovery of senior journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz. A petition, filed by father of Imran Riaz, came up for hearing before LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti here.

IGP Dr Usman Anwar and other senior officers appeared before the court and informed the court that headway had been made in connection with the recovery of Imran Riaz. “We will give you good news within next 10-15 days,” the IGP said and requested the court to give more time.

The LHC CJ remarked there should be some progress and directed the IGP to hold a meeting with father of Imran Riaz and legal team at 5pm, and adjourned the hearing.