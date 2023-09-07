CCP okays two mergers related to health facilities

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan has granted approval to two mergers related to health facilities and non-life insurance sectors. The CCP approved the merger application filed by the Shifa International Hospitals Limited to acquire the SIHT Private Limited from the Shifa Foundation. The commission also approved the merger of the TPL Insurance Limited (TPLI) with the New Hampshire Insurance Company – Pakistan Branch (NHICP) after completing all formalities.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CCP has granted approval to two mergers in home healthcare services and non-life insurance sectors. The approvals were granted following the completion of Phase-1 competition assessment conducted in accordance with Section 11 of the Competition Act 2010.

It was found that there was no overlap in the activities of the merger parties in the relevant market, therefore, post-transaction, market conditions will remain unchanged. Furthermore, the proposed transaction, having raised no competition concerns, secured the CCP approval.

The NHICP is a Pakistan-based branch of the New Hampshire Insurance Company incorporated under the laws of the United States of America. The branch was providing general insurance services, however, its operations ceased in 2016. Likewise, the proposed transaction raised no competition concerns, earning swift approval from the CCP. It is important to note that the Competition Act stipulates mandatory procedure for review and prior clearance of mergers and acquisitions meeting the thresholds specified by the CCP.

The purpose of merger review is to safeguard competition, while simultaneously fostering an environment conducive to attracting foreign direct investment.

The CCP is entrusted with the mandate of providing free competition in all spheres of commercial and economic activities, to enhance economic efficiency and protect consumers from anti-competitive behaviour.