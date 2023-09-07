JI announces countrywide protest against power price hike, inflation

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has announced launching a countrywide protest movement against inflated electricity bills and overall inflation from Friday (tomorrow).

Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Wednesday, he issued the schedule of sit-ins in front of Governor Houses and public rallies in different cities. He said JI would host a national energy conference in Islamabad on September 16 and also issue a white paper on the power sector. The JI is challenging the IPPs agreements before the Supreme Court next week, he said.

The sit-in in front of Peshawar Governor House will be held on September 18, Lahore on September 24 and Quetta on September 24 while the Karachi protest will be held on October 16, he announced, vowing to continue the peaceful move for the rights of the people till its logical end. He said the JI would also issue a call for wheel-jam strike in the next phase. Further, Sirajul Haq will address gatherings in Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah and Muzaffargarh on September 8, 9 and 10 and sit-ins in Rawalpindi and Multan on September 21 and 22. He would also visit Faisalabad to address a mass meeting on September 15.

Lamenting the persistent deprivation of basic rights of the people, inflation, unemployment and lawlessness in the country, he attributed it to the successive governments’ failure and their policy to protect the status quo and self-interests. He was surprised that even the caretaker government was continuing the policies of the PTI, PDM, and PPP governments who raised the electricity tariff, which was outside of their purview, as their only duty was to hold elections and hand over power to the elected representatives of the people.

“I want to make it clear that the caretaker could not resolve the problems and they should only focus on elections and cooperate with the ECP for free polls.” To a question, he replied the US never wanted free and fair polls in the country rather Washington wanted to place its puppets in power.