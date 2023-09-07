Five die in road accidents

LAHORE: Around five people died, whereas 1,141 were injured in 1,132 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 604 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 570 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.
Man stabbed to death: A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by some suspects for stopping them from hooliganism outside his home in the Kahna area. The incident was reported in Chaidoor Village where reportedly some suspects would gather outside the house of the victim Noor Muhammad. They would hurl slur and make noise. He asked them to stop it. However, the suspects attacked the victim with knives. He received severe injuries and died.
MIRAN SHAH: A mortar shell struck a house in the village of Shaktoi Arsalkot in Garyom tehsil, claiming the lives of...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday announced the verdict on post-arrest bail petitions filed by 97 Pakistan...
SUKKUR: Defence of Pakistan Day was observed in several cities of Sindh province, including Sukkur, Khairpur,...
ISLAMABAD: Four environmental samples from Peshawar and Karachi have been tested positive for wild polio virus 1 ,...
LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi said Wednesday it was good to see that the armed forces were also playing a role for...
SUKKUR: Sindh IGP Riffat Mukhtar on Wednesday took notice of an eight-year-old girl’s rape in village Sattar...