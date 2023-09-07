Five die in road accidents

LAHORE: Around five people died, whereas 1,141 were injured in 1,132 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 604 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 570 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Man stabbed to death: A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by some suspects for stopping them from hooliganism outside his home in the Kahna area. The incident was reported in Chaidoor Village where reportedly some suspects would gather outside the house of the victim Noor Muhammad. They would hurl slur and make noise. He asked them to stop it. However, the suspects attacked the victim with knives. He received severe injuries and died.