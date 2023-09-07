PTI supports lawyers demand for polls within 90 days

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday said it fully supported the constitutional demand of the country’s legal fraternity to hold the general elections within the stipulated 90 days.

In a statement, the party spokesman reiterated that free, fair, transparent and timely polls was the sole solution to the current political and economic problems and emphasized that the President Dr Arif Alvi should exercise his constitutional power and announce the polls date without any further delay.

The nation, he claimed, had already rejected the efforts of the ECP to suspend the Constitution and delay the polls under the pretext of conducting fresh delimitation of constituencies.

The PTI spokesman contended that there was a complete national consensus on holding elections within 90 days after the premature dissolution of assemblies. He said the Supreme Court (SC) gave a very clear and unambiguous interpretation of the related article of the Constitution, which was 90 days in case of dissolution of the assemblies. The legal experts, he pointed out, adopted a consensus approach toward the authority of the President under the Constitution to determine the date of the elections. He added that the entire nation strongly rejected the efforts of the electoral body to suspend the Constitution and delay the polls under the guise of conduct new delimitations. The spokesman argued that partial or total suspension of the Constitution fell in the category of high-treason under Article 6 and the Constitution itself determined the punishment in this regard. He stated that the caretaker government and the electoral watchdog should only focus on ensuring holding free, fair and impartial elections on the date set by the president instead of fueling further the internal chaos and anarchy through unconstitutional actions.

Meanwhile, he termed PTI Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s arrest brutal and condemnable and a formal attack on the judiciary. He requested the chief justice of Pakistan to take emergency notice to protect the basic structure of the Constitution and the dignity and independence of the judiciary.