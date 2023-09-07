PNSC ship stranded at Chittagong port after accident

KARACHI: The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PSNC) ship Chitral has been stranded at the seaport of Chittagong in Bangladesh for the last 14 days after it met with an accident, sources told Geo News.
According to industry sources, the cargo could not be unloaded from the ship as its anchor had been broken.
The ship has been stranded at the outer anchorage of Chittagong port for the past 14 days, the sources said. They said the state-owned corporation was incurring the loss of thousands of dollars as it had to pay extra charges due to a prolonged stay. The ship will remain at Chittagong port until a new anchor arrives, the insiders said. Meanwhile, according to a spokesperson of PNSC, the ship Chitral met a minor accident and the work of unloading the cargo from the ship was underway.
