12 women rights organisations launch consortium

PESHAWAR: The FEM Consortium - an alliance of 12 women rights organizations - was launched here on Wednesday to work collectively on various issues affecting the women.

A press release said the consortium is an outcome of the Women’s Voice and Leadership Project where 12 organisations across four provinces feel committed to continue collective struggle for women’s rights.

Bushra Rahim from ABPAW highlighted the issues related to women and vowed to struggle together for having these issues resolved. She said the thematic areas of the FEM consortium are girl children, working women, women in politics, girls education, early child forced marriages, etc. This may include lobbying for policy changes, promoting legal reforms, and raising awareness about issues such as gender-based violence, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.