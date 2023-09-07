US envoy lauds Ruda’s initiatives

LAHORE: US Ambassador Donald A Blome, accompanied by a delegation from the US Consulate, visited CBD Punjab project site to acknowledge the authority’s forward-looking approach in promoting economic growth and collaboration.
The delegation, led by Ambassador Blome, included Ms Kristin Hawkins, newly-appointed Consul General in Lahore, along with the team members.CEO Imran Amin lauded Ambassador Blome’s recognition.
