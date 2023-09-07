 
close
Thursday September 07, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

US envoy lauds Ruda’s initiatives

By Our Correspondent
September 07, 2023

LAHORE: US Ambassador Donald A Blome, accompanied by a delegation from the US Consulate, visited CBD Punjab project site to acknowledge the authority’s forward-looking approach in promoting economic growth and collaboration.

The delegation, led by Ambassador Blome, included Ms Kristin Hawkins, newly-appointed Consul General in Lahore, along with the team members.CEO Imran Amin lauded Ambassador Blome’s recognition.