DI Khan police solve blind murder case of kidnapped youth

DI KHAN: The blind murder case of a young man, who had been kidnapped on August 14, was solved as the police arrested the alleged killer.

The accused also surrendered the weapon of the murder and the victim’s motorcycle during the initial investigation. He confessed to the crime, stating that the victim was in love with him and disapproved of him spending time with others, which led to the murder.

Hamidullah Marwat, a resident of Benazir Colony, had lodged a complaint with police on August 14 that his 18-year-old son, Matiullah Khan, had been abducted after leaving home on his motorcycle. The abductor also demanded Rs200,000 ransom through a phone call via Matiullah’s mobile number.

Later, the police recovered a body, who was identified to be Matiullah, the 18-year-old who had been abducted and subsequently murdered with a firearm. The case was updated to include the murder charge in the FIR.

During the investigation, the police traced the alleged killer, identified as Tasleem Marwat, who was arrested with the motorbike of the victim, registration documents, his mobile phone, and cash. The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol from the arrestee.

During interrogation, the alleged killer revealed that Matiullah had a romantic interest in him and disapproved of him spending time with others, prompting him to plan and commit the murder. He said that he later concealed the victim’s body in a sugarcane field.