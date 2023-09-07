 
Thursday September 07, 2023
Peshawar

Five hurt in firing incident

By Our Correspondent
September 07, 2023

MANSEHRA: Five persons, including the owner of a fast food outlet, were injured in a firing incident at Punjab Chwk here on Wednesday. Police sources said that one Ishfaq opened indiscriminate fire on the restaurant over a petty issue, injuring five.