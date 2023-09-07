Man convicted in terrorism case

PESHAWAR: A court awarded an alleged terrorist five-year imprisonment and also fined him Rs100,000 in a case related to terrorism financing. An official of the Counter Terrorism Department said that Sajid Usman had been arrested by the CTD, Bannu-1 Region, for terror financing to the Jaish-e-Muhammad group. A case was lodged against him and he was produced before the anti0terrorism court.
On Wednesday, the court convicted him. Also, he was also handed a six-month jail term in another case.
