Roundtable conference by ICRC: Ulema role stressed to end violence against healthcare workers

PESHAWAR: A roundtable conference was organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Sub-Delegation in Peshawar for the Islamic scholars from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss the prospects and importance of dissemination of the “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Service Providers and Facilities (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2020”.

Notable Islamic scholars attended the conference and discussed different points of this law. The participants later unanimously endorsed the declaration announced last year in September for promoting and implementation of this law.

The ICRC under the Health Care in Danger initiative is working to address the issue of violence against healthcare workers, healthcare facilities, medical transport and patients by promoting evidence-based initiatives.

Addressing the conference, the Head of Delegation ICRC Pakistan Nicolas Lambert said that the ICRC and Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are working together to address the issue of violence against healthcare workers, health-care facilities, medical transport, and patients by promoting evidence-based initiatives.

He highlighted the importance of Islamic scholars in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in speaking about different social and humanitarian issues and their participation in awareness raising about this law will help increase respect for the healthcare workers and facilities.

Khyber Medical University Peshawar Vice Chancellor Dr Ziaul Had said that this law for the protection of healthcare seeks to ensure the protection and security of healthcare workers and institutions to prevent violence against healthcare personnel, patients and their attendants and prevent damage or loss to property and equipment in healthcare facilities to ensure uninterrupted provision of health-care services.

Dr Attaullah Khan Deputy Chief Health Sector Reforms Unit of Department of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said this law is an assertion to this commitment.He invited the Islamic scholars to be a part of the consortium and play an active role in bridging the gap of misconceptions between the community and healthcare workers through Islamic teachings, focusing on the respect for healthcare personnel and facilities and prohibiting violence against them.

Sharing their views during the concluding session, the Ulema emphasised on the importance of respect and protection of healthcare in the light of the teachings of Islam and assured to disseminate this law at the community level in their respective areas.