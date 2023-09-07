SCCI urges govt to review deal with IPPs

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi on Wednesday urged the government to review the agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) and reduce the electricity tariff.

Talking to different delegations of traders here, he held the IPPs responsible for the prevailing energy crisis and increase in electricity tariff, asking the government to conduct a thorough audit of IPPs.

The SCCI acting chief feared a new wave of inflation if prices of electricity and petroleum products were further increased.“The cost of doing business and industrial production have gone up exponentially after consistent increase in electricity, gas tariff and fuel prices,” he went on to add.

He also urged the government to frame business-friendly policies in consultation with the chambers, traders and relevant stakeholders.“KP has been producing low-cost electricity but the same electricity is sold at high rates, which is an injustice with the people of the province,” he added.

Ijaz Khan maintained that giving electricity to KP with high-tariff was a sheer violation of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.“The electricity is unavailable to consumers in KP despite paying power bills with heavy tariffs,” he added. The SCCI acting president said the country’s economy cannot afford any further increase in prices.

He also sought a special fiscal relief package for the traders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Earlier, members of delegation apprised the chamber’s acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi about issues that were faced by local traders.