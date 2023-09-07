Police launch operations against drug mafia in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police in the provincial capital have launched special operations against the drug mafia, especially those involved in smuggling, sale and manufacturing of ice (meth).

“Special teams have been constituted comprising policewomen who will conduct regular operations against all those involved in the drug business,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Kashif Aftab Abbasi told a press conference on Wednesday.

The official said 401 cases have been lodged and 460 drug dealers have been arrested during the campaign launched in the capital city.He said 32kg of ice, 15kg of heroin and 3400 different kind of tablets have been recovered during the operation, especially launched in the vicinity of hostels, universities and colleges.

The operations will continue in coming weeks and months in all parts of Peshawar. The aim of the “ice-free Peshawar” is to address the alarming issue of increase in the use of ice and other drugs, particularly among the youth.

The SSP Operations said SPs of all the divisions have been directed to submit their weekly report on the progress in campaign against ice and other drugs. Those performing well in the campaign will be rewarded to encourage others.

Kashif Abbasi said that apart from operations against the drug dealers and peddlers, they have launched an awareness campaign against ice.The civil society, religious scholars, elected representatives, colleges and university administrations, the district administration and elders of the society are being engaged in the awareness campaign against the synthetic drug.

Many have asked that instead of going for the number games, action should be taken against the real mafias involved in the business. An “ice-free Peshawar” was launched in 2018. The campaign was specially focusing on those involved in the trade and manufacturing of ice, also called crystal meth, methamphetamine and party drug.

Police had expressed concern in a number of meetings with the government officials over no strict punishments for those held by the cops. The drug is more dangerous for the human body than cocaine, hashish or any other narcotics and has already caused deaths in the city and other districts.